CG Police Constable Final Result 2024 out at cgpolice.gov.in, here's how to check

Chhattisgarh Police has declared the CG Police Constable Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Police constable recruitment exam 2023-24 can check the results through the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in.

The CG Police Constable written examination was conducted on September 14, 2025, in a single shift from 11 AM to 1:15 PM. The exam was held in a total of 5 districts. Only candidates who have qualified in the CG Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET), CG Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV) were eligible to appear for the written examination.

Direct link to check CG Police Constable Final Result 2024 CG Police Constable Final Result 2024: How to check To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in.

2. Click on recruitment link and then click on result link.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have the results range wise.

4. Click on the range you want to check the result.

5. A PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

6. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment exam is being conducted for a total of 5,967 Constable vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CG Police.