CG Police Constable Final Result 2024 out at cgpolice.gov.in, here's how to check
CG Police Constable Final Result 2024 has been declared. The steps to check the results is given here.
Chhattisgarh Police has declared the CG Police Constable Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Police constable recruitment exam 2023-24 can check the results through the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in.
The CG Police Constable written examination was conducted on September 14, 2025, in a single shift from 11 AM to 1:15 PM. The exam was held in a total of 5 districts. Only candidates who have qualified in the CG Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET), CG Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV) were eligible to appear for the written examination.
Direct link to check CG Police Constable Final Result 2024
CG Police Constable Final Result 2024: How to check
To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in.
2. Click on recruitment link and then click on result link.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have the results range wise.
4. Click on the range you want to check the result.
5. A PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.
6. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The recruitment exam is being conducted for a total of 5,967 Constable vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CG Police.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More