    CGPSC SSE Result 2025: Detailed merit list out at psc.cg.gov.in, direct link to check here

    CGPSC SSE Result 2025 detailed merit list has been released. The direct link to check merit list is given here. 

    Published on: Nov 21, 2025 8:36 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released CGPSC SSE Result 2025 detailed merit list. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

    CGPSC SSE Result 2025: Detailed merit list out at psc.cg.gov.in, direct link to check here

    The written examination of State Service Main Examination-2024 was conducted on 26, 27, 28 and 29 June 2025. A total of 3737 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the examination.

    On the basis of the written result of the Main Examination, a total of 643 candidates were provisionally shortlisted for interview. The interview for the State Services Examination-2024 was conducted from November 10 to November 11, 2025.

    A consolidated merit list of 643 candidates is being released on the basis of the total marks obtained in the written examination and interview of the State Services Main Examination-2024.

    Direct link to check CGPSC SSE Result 2025 merit list

    CGPSC SSE Result 2025: How to check merit list

    All those candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check the merit list through these simple steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

    2. Click on CGPSC SSE Result 2025 detailed merit list link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates can check the merit list.

    4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGPSC.

    recommendedIcon
    Exam and College Guide
