CLAT 2024 results out on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link

CLAT 2024 Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) have announced result of the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT. Candidates who have appeared in the CLAT UG or the CLAT PG examination can go to the website consortiumofnlus.ac.in and check it. A direct link has been provided below. CLAT 2024 result live updates. CLAT 2024 results out on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The consortium has issued the provisional answer key of CLAT on December 4 and after reviewing candidates' feedback, it released the final answer key on December 10.

After results, shortlisted candidates can register for the admission cum counselling process. It will begin on December 12 and end on December 22, 2023.

The entrance test took place on Sunday, December 3, 2024 at 139 test centres in 25 states and UTs.

As informed by the consortium, a record 97.03 per cent of the registered candidates appeared in CLAT UG while 93.92 per cent of the registered candidates took the PG exam.

In the final answer key, some answers have been revised and some questions have been withdrawn.

Candidates may file a grievance if they have complaints regarding the CLAT 2024 Final Answer Keys.The grievance portal is scheduled to open at 12 p.m. on December 11, 2023. Check detailed notification here.