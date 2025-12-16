CLAT result 2026 tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Report
The results are expected before 10 am tomorrow on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the report added.
The Consortium of National Law Universities will announce the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 tomorrow, December 17, according to indianexpress.com, which cited a senior member from NLU Lucknow.
Candidates who have appeared in the law entrance test are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that they can quickly check their results using their login details once the results are out. These are the steps they need to follow-
How to download CLAT 2026 result
- Open the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- Go to the CLAT 2026 page.
- Click on the result tab.
- Provide your login details and submit. Your result will be displayed on the next page.
- Download and save the result page.
Ahead of this, the consortium released the provisional answer key of CLAT 2026 and invited objections from candidates up to December 12. They had to ri=aise objections online and on the payment of a fee of ₹500 per objection.
The consortium stated that if an objection is found to be valid and sustained, the fee will be refunded/ remitted to the same account from which it was paid.
It added that no requests for deposit of the amount in any other account will be entertained, and objection(s) without the prescribed fee will not be entertained.
The entrance test for undergraduate and postgraduate courses at National Law Universities took place on December 7, 2025 at 156 exam centres spread across 25 states, 93 cities and 4 union territories. This time, a total of 92,344 candidates applied for the examination. Of them, 75,009 candidates registered for the UG entrance test and 17,335 candidates registered for the PG entrance test.
Candidates can visit the consortium's official website for further updates.
