CMAT Result 2024 Live: NTA CMAT results awaited at cmat.ntaonline.in, updates here

CMAT Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CMAT Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Management Admission Test can check the scores on the official website of CMAT at cmat.ntaonline.in. The NTA CMAT results can also be checked at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. The final answer key was released on June 3, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on May 23 and the objection window was closed on May 25, 2024....Read More

The National Testing Agency conducted Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 on May 15, 2024 in 02 Shifts in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various Centres located in 186 Cities across the Country.

CMAT 2024 is conducted for Admission to Management Programme Courses for 2024-25 Academic Session. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE- Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges /Affiliated Colleges. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, scorecard and other details.