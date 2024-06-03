Edit Profile
    CMAT Result 2024 Live: NTA CMAT results awaited at cmat.ntaonline.in, updates here

    June 3, 2024 2:59 PM IST
    CMAT Result 2024 Live: NTA CMAT results are awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    CMAT Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CMAT Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Management Admission Test can check the scores on the official website of CMAT at cmat.ntaonline.in. The NTA CMAT results can also be checked at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. The final answer key was released on June 3, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on May 23 and the objection window was closed on May 25, 2024....Read More

    The National Testing Agency conducted Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 on May 15, 2024 in 02 Shifts in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various Centres located in 186 Cities across the Country.

    CMAT 2024 is conducted for Admission to Management Programme Courses for 2024-25 Academic Session. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE- Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges /Affiliated Colleges. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, scorecard and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 3, 2024 2:58 PM IST

    CMAT Result 2024 Live: About the exam

    CMAT Result 2024 Live: CMAT 2024 is conducted for Admission to Management Programme Courses for 2024-25 Academic Session.

    June 3, 2024 2:30 PM IST

    CMAT Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?

    CMAT Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency conducted Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 on May 15, 2024 in 02 Shifts in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various Centres located in 186 Cities across the Country.

    June 3, 2024 2:24 PM IST

    CMAT Result 2024 Live: Provisional answer key release date

    CMAT Result 2024 Live: The provisional answer key was released on May 23 and the objection window was closed on May 25, 2024.

    June 3, 2024 2:21 PM IST

    CMAT Result 2024 Live: Where to check

    CMAT Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Common Management Admission Test can check the scores on the official website of CMAT at cmat.ntaonline.in. The NTA CMAT results can also be checked at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

    June 3, 2024 2:10 PM IST

    CMAT Result 2024 Live: Final answer key released

    CMAT Result 2024 Live: The final answer key has been released. The results are awaited.

