CSBC Bihar forester, forest guard written results declared, check list for PET

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar on Monday, April 19 declared the written exam results of forest guard and forester recruitment exams. The CSBC forest guard exam was held on on December 16 and the forester exam was conducted on December 20, 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the exams can check their results from the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Direct link to check results of CSBC Bihar Forester Exam

Direct link to check results of CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Exam

Steps to check CSBC results 2021:

Visit the official website of CBCC at csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on the links given to check results for forester and forest guard exams on the homepage

Click on the relevant link

List of Successful Candidates in written Examination and qualified for PET will appear on screen

You can also see write-up about the exam and results

Download and take its print out of the list.

Candidates who have qualified in this exam are eligible for Physical Endurance Test (PET).

CSBC Bihar is conducting these recruitment drives to fill 484 vacancies of forest guard and 236 vacancies of forester.