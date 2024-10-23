CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: Where, how to check results when announced

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: The results of the Bihar Police Constable written examination are awaited. Once declared, candidates can check it on the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), csbc.bih.nic.in. CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: Where, how to check scores (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The recruitment examination for Bihar Police Constable vacancies was held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28 at 38 districts across the state.

The test was taken in pen-and-paper mode.

Ahead of the results, the board is expected to release answer keys of the written test and invite objections from candidates.

Along with the result, the board will also announce category-wise cut-off marks for the written examination.

Bihar Police Constable result 2024: How to check

Go to the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Open the Bihar Police tab.

Go to the Constable written exam result page.

If required, enter your login details.

Submit and check your result.

The Constable recruitment examination of Constables in Bihar Police was postponed in October last year.

It was scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15, 2023. After the October 1 exam, the board issued a public notice saying the October 1 exam (both shifts) has been cancelled.

It also postponed exams of October 7 and 15 until further orders and said fresh dates will be announced later.

During the re-exam, candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall from 10:30 am onwards (1.5 hours before the starting time). They were allowed to exit the exam hall only after the OMR sheets were sealed.

Mobile phones, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches are not permitted inside the exam hall.

About UP Police Constable results

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) conducted its Constable recruitment exam for around 48 lakh candidates in August-end.

The provisional answer keys have been released and the results are expected to be announced by the end of this month. Check live updates on UP Police Constable result 2024.