CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable final results declared, direct link to check

The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has declared the final results for Driver Constable post in Bihar Police on the official website. Candidates can visit https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/ and check their results.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 1722 vacancies for the post of Driver Constable in the Bihar Police.

How to check Bihar Driver Constable final results:

• Visit the official website https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/

• Click on ‘Results: Finally selected candidates for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police Organisation’ link

• Check your Roll Number

<strong>Direct link to check Bihar Police Driver Constable results</strong>

The written examination for Driver Constable post was conducted by the CSBC on January 03, 2021. Candidates who passed the written examination had to appear for a Physical Eligibility Test (PET) from November 15 to November 24, 2021.

Shortlisted candidates appeared for a Driver Efficiency Test (DET) that was conducted between December 08 and December 21, 2021.

