Home / Education / Exam Results / CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable final results declared, direct link to check
exam results

CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable final results declared, direct link to check

  • CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable final results: The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 1722 vacancies for the post of Driver Constable in the Bihar Police.
CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable final results: The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has declared the final results for Driver Constable post in Bihar Police on the official website.(csbc.bih.nic.in)
CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable final results: The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has declared the final results for Driver Constable post in Bihar Police on the official website.(csbc.bih.nic.in)
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 08:16 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has declared the final results for Driver Constable post in Bihar Police on the official website. Candidates can visit https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/ and check their results.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 1722 vacancies for the post of Driver Constable in the Bihar Police.

How to check Bihar Driver Constable final results:

• Visit the official website https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/

• Click on ‘Results: Finally selected candidates for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police Organisation’ link

• Check your Roll Number

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check Bihar Police Driver Constable results&lt;/strong&gt;

The written examination for Driver Constable post was conducted by the CSBC on January 03, 2021. Candidates who passed the written examination had to appear for a Physical Eligibility Test (PET) from November 15 to November 24, 2021.

Shortlisted candidates appeared for a Driver Efficiency Test (DET) that was conducted between December 08 and December 21, 2021.

Note: Visit the official website for latest news and updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csbc constable recruitment
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out