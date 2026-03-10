The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday issued a clarification regarding media reports where it was being mentioned that two aspirants with the same name, 'Akanksha Singh', are claiming the rank 301 in the Civil Services Examination 2025. CSE 2025: UPSC clears air on Rank 301, Ghazipur's Akanksha Singh selected (File photo)

The constitutional body, which is tasked with recruiting officers for All India Services and the Central Civil Services, said that Akanksha Singh, who hails from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, has secured Rank 301 in the final results of CSE 2025.

In a press release, UPSC also mentioned the details of the selected candidate.

Akanksha Singh, having roll no 0856794, Father- Ranjit Singh, Mother- Neelam Singh, Village Abhaipur, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, has cleared the exam, the recruiting body said.

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 results were declared on March 6. Anuj Agnihotri secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1. He qualified for the examination with Medical Science as his optional subject. He has done his graduation (MBBS) from AIIMS, Jodhpur.

A total of 958 candidates (659 men and 299 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services, a release said earlier. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025, was conducted on May 25, 2025. A total of 9,37,876 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,76,793 candidates actually appeared in the examination.