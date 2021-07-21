CSEET Result 2021 releasing today on icsi.edu, here’s how to check

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI will release CSEET Result 2021 on July 21, 2021. The CS Executive Entrance Test result will be declared at 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The Institute will announce the result for both days exams- July 10 and July 12, 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam on any day can check their result through the official site of ICSI by following these simple steps given below.

CSEET Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

• Click on CSEET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details required.

• Click on submit and check the result.

• Download the result page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.

The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. Also, no physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.



