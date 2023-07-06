Home / Education / Exam Results / CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result: How to check scores at csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result: How to check scores at csirnet.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 06, 2023 06:54 PM IST

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result: Candidates can go through how to check scores at csirnet.nta.nic.in given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA will announce CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result in due course of time. The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2022 - June 2023 Examination result when declared will be available to candidates on the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December, 2022-June 2023) was conducted on June 6, 7 and 8, 2023 in 426 examination Centers located in 178 Cities across the Country for 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The answer key was released on June 14 and the last date to raise objections was till June 16, 2023.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the scores by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CSIR UGC NET.

Thursday, July 06, 2023
