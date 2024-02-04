 CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result declared, direct link here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result declared, direct link here

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result declared, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 04, 2024 12:08 PM IST

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result has been declared. The direct link to check scorecard is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET December, 2023 can check the results through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result declared at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here
CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result declared at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

The Computer Based Test (CBT) more examination was conducted on December 26, 27 and 28, 2024, in 05 Subjects at 356 Centres in 176 Cities across the country. The questions, provisional answer keys and recorded responses of candidates was released on January 6, 2024. The last date to raise objections was till January 8, 2024.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

All those candidates who appeared for the examination can log in to the website using their application number and date of birth and view/download/print their respective Score Card. No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or through e-mail.

Direct link to check CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On