CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result declared, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET December, 2023 can check the results through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result declared at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

The Computer Based Test (CBT) more examination was conducted on December 26, 27 and 28, 2024, in 05 Subjects at 356 Centres in 176 Cities across the country. The questions, provisional answer keys and recorded responses of candidates was released on January 6, 2024. The last date to raise objections was till January 8, 2024.

All those candidates who appeared for the examination can log in to the website using their application number and date of birth and view/download/print their respective Score Card. No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or through e-mail.

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on CSIR UGC NET December 2023 result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.