CSIR-UGC NET Result 2022: Last date to challenge answer key @ csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR-UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key of CSIR-UGC joint NET 2022 today, October 3. Those who have complaints about the preliminary answer key can submit it on csirnet.nta.nic.in up to 11:50 pm.

The entrance test was held from September 16 to 18 for 2,21,746 candidates. Preliminary answer key was released on October 1.

Candidates' feedback will be reviewed by NTA and necessary changes will be reflected on the final answer key. CSIR UGC NET result will be prepared using the final key.

“If the challenge of any candidate in respect of any answer key is found to be correct, the answer key thereof will be revised and used for processing the results of all the candidates who attempted that question. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” NTA said.

CSIR-UGC NET is for Junior Research Fellowships (JRFs) awarded by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor posts. The exam is held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

