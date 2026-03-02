CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: CBSE CTET provisional key to be out on ctet.nic.in
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: CBSE CTET provisional key to be out on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released CTET Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the provisional key can find the direct link through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The CTET exam was held on February 7 and 8, 2026. The re-exam in two centres was held on March 1, 2026....Read More
The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE CTET exam was held in 140 cities all across the country.
The objection window will also open soon after the answer key is out. The answer key and objection window will remain open for 2-3 days on the official website. Candidates can raise objection against the answer key by payment of non refundable fee of ₹1000/- per question as processing charge.
The paid challenges made by the candidates during the stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered.
Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional key, direct link and more.
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: Official website to check
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: ctet.nic.in
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: How to check provisional key?
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
Check the provisional key and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: Paid challenges to be accepted
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: The paid challenges made by the candidates during the stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered.
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: Processing fee to raise objections
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: The objection window will also open soon after the answer key is out. The answer key and objection window will remain open for 2-3 days on the official website. Candidates can raise objection against the answer key by payment of non refundable fee of ₹1000/- per question as processing charge.
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: Exam shift details
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE CTET exam was held in 140 cities all across the country.
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: Exam dates
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: The CTET exam was held on February 7 and 8, 2026. The re-exam in two centres was held on March 1, 2026.
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: Where to check provisional key?
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the provisional key can find the direct link through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: Date and time
CTET Answer Key 2026 Live: The date and time of announcement of the provisional key has not been shared yet.