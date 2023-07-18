Home / Education / Exam Results / CUET PG Result 2023 Live: Final answer key, results awaited at cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET PG Result 2023 Live: Final answer key, results awaited at cuet.nta.nic.in

Jul 18, 2023 10:48 AM IST
CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA will issue final answer key and announce results on cuet.nta.nic.in. 

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announced results of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2023 on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The answer key objection window is over and next, challenges made by candidates will be reviewed by NTA and the final answer key will be prepared. 

CUET PG result 2023 live updates
CUET PG result 2023 live updates(HT Representative Image)

Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission on Monday said that candidates will be updated about the possible result announcement date as the process of finalising the answer key progresses.

Candidates will be able to check CUET PG results using application number and date of birth. When announced, the date and time for CUET PG results and after that the direct link to check scorecards will be shared here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 18, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    CUET PG result 2023: How to check your score online

    1. Go to cuet.nta.nic.in. 
    2. Now, open the link to download scorecard.
    3. Enter your login details and submit. 
    4. Your scorecard will be displayed. Check and download it. 
  • Jul 18, 2023 10:09 AM IST

    CUET PG 2023 result: Where to check scores

    CUET PG result and scorecards will be released on cuet.nta.nic.in. Scorecards may also be available on ntaresults.nic.in.

  • Jul 18, 2023 09:59 AM IST

    CUET PG final answer key, result awaited

    The final answer key of CUET UG and results are awaited. It will be published on cuet.nta.nic.in. 

CUET PG Result 2023 Live: Final answer key, results awaited at cuet.nta.nic.in

Updated on Jul 18, 2023 10:48 AM IST

Tuesday, July 18, 2023
