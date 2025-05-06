CUET PG Result 2025 declared at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, direct link & how to check here

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared CUET PG Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can check the scorecard through the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. CUET PG Result 2025 declared, direct link & how to check here

The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)] 2025 was conducted by the NTA across the country on March 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30 and April 1, 2025. A total of 654019 candidates had registered for the CUET PG examination out of which 523032 candidates have appeared.

The total number of Question Papers was 240 in different mediums, and the number of questions was 23624. These were used over 16 days and 43 Shifts.

Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website by entering their Application number and date of birth. Participating universities/organizations will prepare the merit list. Universities will decide about their individual counselling based on the scorecard of CUET (PG)—2025 provided by NTA.

CUET PG Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the CUET PG results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

2. Click on CUET PG Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

