Tuesday, May 06, 2025
CUET PG Result 2025 declared at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, direct link & how to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 06, 2025 08:27 PM IST

CUET PG Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link and how to check the results is given here. 

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared CUET PG Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can check the scorecard through the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

CUET PG Result 2025 declared, direct link & how to check here
The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)] 2025 was conducted by the NTA across the country on March 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30 and April 1, 2025. A total of 654019 candidates had registered for the CUET PG examination out of which 523032 candidates have appeared.

Direct link to check CUET PG Result 2025

The total number of Question Papers was 240 in different mediums, and the number of questions was 23624. These were used over 16 days and 43 Shifts.

Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website by entering their Application number and date of birth. Participating universities/organizations will prepare the merit list. Universities will decide about their individual counselling based on the scorecard of CUET (PG)—2025 provided by NTA.

CUET PG Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the CUET PG results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

2. Click on CUET PG Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CUET PG.

Official Notice Here 

Stay informed with the latest updates on GSEB Result 2025, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including Gujarat HSC Result Live and GUJCET Result Live updates as well.
Exam and College Guide
