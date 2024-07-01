Edit Profile
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA yet to release answer key, results on exams.nta.ac.in

    July 1, 2024 1:44 PM IST
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The result of the entrance test will be declared on exams.nta.ac.in.
    CUET UG answer key, result 2024 live updates (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
    CUET UG answer key, result 2024 live updates (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

    CUET UG 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency has not published the provisional answer key or the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG Answer Key 2024 yet. As per the information bulletin, the result was tentatively scheduled for June 30 but as of now, it has not been announced. When released, candidates can download the CUET UG answer key and result from exams.nta.ac.in....Read More

    After the answer key is released, the NTA will also allow candidates to raise objections, if any. The Answer Key will be released along with question papers and candidates' responses.

    The exam was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024. This was the first time when the test took place in a hybrid mode (CBT and pen and paper).

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CUET UG Answer Key and results

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 1, 2024 1:44 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Live: How to check answer key and result

    1. Go to exams.nta.ac.in.
    2. Open the CUET UG answer key link given on the home page.
    3. On the login window, provide your application number and date of birth.
    4. Check and download the CUET UG result.
    July 1, 2024 1:34 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Live: Answer key, results awaited

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not published the answer key and results of the CUET UG examination yet. The result was tentatively scheduled for June 30.

