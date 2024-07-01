CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA yet to release answer key, results on exams.nta.ac.in

CUET UG 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency has not published the provisional answer key or the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG Answer Key 2024 yet. As per the information bulletin, the result was tentatively scheduled for June 30 but as of now, it has not been announced. When released, candidates can download the CUET UG answer key and result from exams.nta.ac.in....Read More

After the answer key is released, the NTA will also allow candidates to raise objections, if any. The Answer Key will be released along with question papers and candidates' responses.

The exam was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024. This was the first time when the test took place in a hybrid mode (CBT and pen and paper).

