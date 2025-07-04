National Testing Agency, NTA has declared CUET UG Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the results through the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates CUET UG Result 2025 declared at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link to check here

The CUET UG final answer key was released on July 1, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on June 17 and the objection window was closed on June 20, 2025.

CUET UG Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CUET UG Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CUET UG examination was held from May 13 to June 3, 2025. NTA also conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16, 2025.

The re-test was conducted by the Agency after candidates after candidates raised complaints regarding questions not aligning with the notified syllabus. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG.