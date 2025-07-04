CUET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG ) 2025 results today, Friday, July 4, 2025. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on official website at cuet.nta.nic.in . This scorecard is essential for participating in counseling process. CUET Result 2025 Live Updates CUET UG Result 2025 declared at cuet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check(HT file)

NTA had confirmed the CUET UG result date on its official X (previously Twitter) handle. The agency had already released the

(CUET-UG) final answer key on July 1. Candidates can also download it from the official website to analyze their scores.

CUET UG Result 2025: Login credentials required

To download individual scorecards, candidates will need these:-

Application number

Dates of birth.

The CUET exam was conducted from May 13 to June 3 in CBT mode for 13 languages and 23 domain subjects and general aptitude test. The exam pattern was based on objective type questions (MCQs) and candidates will get five marks for each correct answer, if answer is wrong one marks will be deducted. A re-test on June 2, 2025 and June 4, 2025 conducted for those candidates who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16.

CUET UG Result 2025: How to check

Visit official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Tab on available link ‘CUET UG 2025 Scorecard/Result download’ on the homepage,

Enter all login credentials, Application Number and DOB

Submit and Download the result for future counselling process

The CUET UG Provisional answer key was already released earlier this month on June 17 and candidates also had provision to challenge question by paying Rs. 200 per question till June 20, 2025 by paying fee through online mode. They mentioned that challenges will be verified by panel and if challenge found true then the response will be revised and results will be prepared accordingly. There will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the final result further. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained, NTA said.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit university websites for updates.