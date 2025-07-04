CUET UG Result 2025: List of candidates securing highest NTA score in five subjects released, check here

National Testing Agency, NTA has announced CUET UG Result 2025 on July 4, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET Result 2025 OUT Live Updates CUET Result: List of candidates securing highest NTA score in 5 subjects out

The Agency has released the list of 20 candidates securing highest NTA score in five subjects (upto two digits after decimal).

This year a total of 13,54,699 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 1071735 candidates have appeared for the exam. Out of the total number of candidates, 706760 candidates are male and 647934 candidates are female.

As per the press statement issued by the Agency, only 1 candidate has scored 100 percentile in her/his opted 4 out of 5 subjects. A total of 17 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 3 subjects (out of their opted subjects). A total of 150 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 2 subjects (out of their opted subjects). A total of 2679 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 1 subject (out of their opted subjects).

Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can follow the steps given below to check their results.

CUET UG Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CUET UG Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result is prepared based on the final answer keys vetted by the subject experts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG.