CUET-UG result 2022: Results today on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET Result 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce result of CUET UG 2022 today, September 15. UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had last week confirmed that CUET scores will be published on or before September 15. When released, candidates can check their marks on cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG result 2022 live updates.

Candidates can check their scorecards using application number and date of birth.

Around 14 lakh students had registered for the debut edition of CUET UG, which was held for undergraduate admissions at central universities and other participating institutions. Overall, 60% of the total registered candidates appeared in the exam.

Students who qualify d in the examination will have to apply separately for admission on official websites of universities. Delhi University has already started its admission process.

CUET-UG was held across the country and abroad in July-August in 6 phases. Along with results, final answer keys of CUET UG will also be published.

Ahead of results, NTA had reopened the application form correction window for a brief period (September 13-15) to help students modify their personal details and choice of universities.