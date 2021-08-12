CUSAT CAT Result 2021: Cochin University releases UG, PG rank list, check here

Cochin University of Science and Technology has declared CUSAT CAT Result 2021. The University has released the UG, PG rank list along with the result. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can check their result and ranks on the official site of CUSAT on admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The CUSAT CAT result includes the name of the candidate, scores obtained by the candidates in the examination and their all India rank. To check the result and rank, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result

CUSAT CAT Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of CUSAT on admissions.cusat.ac.in.

• Click on CUSAT CAT Result link available on the home page.

• Fill in the login credentials and click on submit.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On the basis of CUSAT CAT ranks secured by the candidates, the university will conduct the counselling process. The candidates who will qualify the examination will be eligible to apply for the counselling session. Candidates will also have to choose their choices of colleges during CUSAT CAT 2021 counselling.