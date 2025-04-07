Delhi HC to hear pleas challenging CLAT 2025 exam result today

CLAT 2025 Hearing: The Delhi High Court will hear petitions challenging the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2025) results today, April 7. CLAT 2025: Delhi HC to hear pleas challenging the exam result today(HT_PRINT)

Held at undergraduate and postgraduate levels (CLAT UG and CLAT PG) this entrance exam is the gateway for admission to programmes offered by the participating National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country. The test was held in December and the result was announced in the same month.

Also read: CLAT 2025: Delhi HC to hear pleas challenging results on April 7, vows prompt action to ease students' anxiety

Several petitions were filed in various high courts, claiming that many questions in the exam were incorrect.

In February, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of all petitions challenging the CLAT result to the Delhi High Court to avoid conflicting rulings and streamline the proceedings.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, observed that similar challenges to the CLAT UG and PG results were pending before multiple high courts, including those of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta, Bombay and Punjab & Haryana.

“We are also inclined to pass an omnibus order that in case a similar issue is raised before any other high court in the future, the consortium can file a copy of this order for the transfer of these cases to the Delhi high court,” the bench stated.

Also read: SC transfers all CLAT 2025 challenges to Delhi HC for centralised adjudication

In the last hearing at Delhi HC, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay stressed the importance of prompt action to ease the anxiety of students who have been awaiting clarity on the matter, suggesting that the matter could be addressed with expedited resolution.

The Counsel for the Consortium of NLUs, the body responsible for holding the CLAT exam and counselling, acknowledged the challenges to the CLAT UG and PG examinations and committed to prepare a compilation of questions and relevant judgments.

(With inputs from agencies)