Home / Education / Exam Results / DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency results 2021 declared at keralaresults.nic.in
DHSE Kerala first year equivalency result declared at keralaresults.nic.in
DHSE Kerala first year equivalency result declared at keralaresults.nic.in
exam results

DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency results 2021 declared at keralaresults.nic.in

  • DHSE Kerala first year equivalency result declared at keralaresults.nic.in, direct link here
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 03:38 PM IST

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Examination, Kerala has declared the result for the higher secondary first-year equivalency examination on September 23. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

 

Candidates will be able to check their results through their Roll Number and DOB.

Here is the direct link to check the result 

Candidates can also check the result through the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Steps to check the DHSE Kerala first year equivalency result

Visit the official website of Karnataka examination results at keralaresults.nic.in

On the home page click on the link that reads,’ DHSE First Year Equivalency Exam - July 2021’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dhse kerala plus today at keralaresults.nic.in
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.