DHSE Kerala first year improvement exam 2020 result announced, check it here

Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala on Saturday announced the first year improvement results of Higher secondary examination 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the Kerala DHSE first year improvement exam held in December 2020 can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE kerala first year improvement result announced.(keralaresults.nic.in)





Steps to check DHSE Kerala first year improvement results 2020:

Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the link ‘DHSE FIRST YEAR IMPROVEMENT EXAM RESULTS - DECEMBER 2020’

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth and submit

Your results will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out for future reference