Home / Education / Exam Results / DHSE Kerala plus one result: Official update awaited, list of websites to check
exam results

DHSE Kerala plus one result: Official update awaited, list of websites to check

  • DHSE Kerala plus one result date has not been confirmed officially. Students can check the result at Keralaresults.nic.in, Dhsekerala.gov.in as and when it is released.
DHSE Kerala plus one result: Official update awaited, list of websites to check(Getty Images)
DHSE Kerala plus one result: Official update awaited, list of websites to check(Getty Images)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The DHSE Kerala plus one result date has not been confirmed officially, yet. The exam was held in September-October and, reportedly, close to 4 lakh students had appeared in the exam. 

Official announcements related to class 11 and class 12 or plus one and plus two, respectively, are made through the website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in.

Announcement regarding the exam result date is also made through official Twitter handles.

Students who had appeared for the exam should check the official websites for updates on the exam result. HT Digital tried to contact DHSE officials to confirm the Kerala plus one result date but that didn’t elicit any response.

Media reports have quoted DHSE officials saying that the result is ready for declaration and it will be made available to students anytime soon.

On November 8, the principals were asked to submit the continuous evaluation (CE) marks of students within a day. “The results of candidates whose CE marks not received will be withheld and the Principal shall be responsible for the non publication of their results,” the DHSE had said.

DHSE Kerala plus one result 2021: List of websites to check

  • Dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Keralaresults.nic.in
  • Results.gov.in

Candidates can check the result using date of birth and roll number details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dhse kerala
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out