Dibrugarh University result 2025 for BEd CET, semester exams announced at dibru.ac.in, direct links

Dibrugarh University has announced results of the BEd Common Entrance Test (CET) and other semester examinations. Students of the university and affiliated colleges can check their marks on the official website, dibru.ac.in. Dibrugarh University result 2025 for BEd CET, semester exams out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Here are the direct links to check the recently announced Dibrugarh University results-

Result of B. Ed. CET 2025

Published on : July 18, 2025

Result of M. A. 4th Semester Examination, (Under Distance Education, D.U.), 2024 held in March-April, 2025 in Education

Published on : July 18, 2025

Result of MA 2nd Semester(backlog) and 4th Semester Examination in Applied Psychology held in June, 2025

Published on : July 18, 2025

Result of 2nd and 4th & final Semetser B.P.Ed (Regular/Backlog) Examination held in June,2025

Published on : July 18, 2025

Result of M. A. 4th Semester Examination, (Under Distance Education, D.U.), 2024 held in March-April, 2025 in Political Science

Published on : July 18, 2025

Results of the 4th Semester B.A. Examinations (FYUGP) held in June, 2025

Published on : July 18, 2025

Results of B.A. and B. Com. 2nd Semester Examinations, 2024, held in March-April, 2025 under distance education

Published on : July 17, 2025

Results of the 4th Semester B.Sc. and 2nd Semester B.A. Examinations (FYUGP), 2025

Published on : July 17, 2025

In a notification released with the result, DU said that BEd CET candidates can get photocopies of their OMR sheets on the payment of ₹500. The window will open on July 21 and close on July 25. They will have to submit an application form along with a self-attested copy of the admit card. To check the notification and the format of the application form, click here.