Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has declared DSSSB Result 2026 for Tier I exam. The Tier I result have been declared for various posts including Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2, Junior Stenographer (Hindi/ English), LDC cum Typist, Jr. Stenographer, Stenographer & Asstt. Grade 1. Candidates can check the results on the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB Result 2026: Tier 1 results declared for LDC, JA, Steno, Typist, ASO posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written exam was held on Octobeer 1, 4, 5, 8 to 11, 13, 17, 21, 22, 27, 29 and 30, 2026. The exam was held for Lower Division Clerk, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2, Junior Stenographer (Hindi/ English), LDC cum Typist, Jr. Stenographer, Stenographer & Asstt. Grade 1 posts. The written exam for Assistant Section Officer was held on August 14, 18 to 22 and 27, 2025.

DSSSB Result 2026: How to check Tier I results? To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

2. Click on DSSSB Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DSSSB.