DU PG Admissions 2023 spot admission round 2 seat allotment results today at admission.uod.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 03, 2023 12:03 PM IST

Delhi University to release spot admission round 2 seat allotment results today, candidates can apply online.

The University of Delhi will release the spot admission round 2 seat allotment results today, October 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 3 to October 5, 2023, and departments/ colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 3 to October 6, 2023. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till 11:59 pm of October 7, 2023.

DU PG Admissions 2023: Know how to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result

Key in your login details

Click on the DU PG spot allocation for round II

Check the results

Take the printout for future reference.

The University can announce more spot admission rounds at a later stage if required.

