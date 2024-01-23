Eklavya Model Residential Schools has declared EMRS Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination can check the subject wise results through the official website of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in. EMRS Result 2023: ESSE results declared, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results have been declared for Teaching- TGT and PGT and non teaching- Hostel Warden (Male and Female), Accountant and Lab Attendant. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check EMRS Result 2023

EMRS Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Click on EMRS Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The OMR answer sheet and answer key was released on January 3, 2024 and the objection window was opened till January 6, 2024.

EMRS will fill 6329 TGT, Hostel Warden posts and 2266 PGT posts. The registration process was held in July- August 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of EMRS.