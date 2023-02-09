Home / Education / Exam Results / FDST 2022 theory exam results announced at natboard.edu.in, check here

FDST 2022 theory exam results announced at natboard.edu.in, check here

exam results
Published on Feb 09, 2023 11:55 AM IST

FDST Result 2022: The entrance test for BDS graduates was conducted on January 20 by NBEMS on computer based platform in New Delhi.

ByHT Education Desk

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced result of the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022 theory exam. Candidates who took it can check their results on natboard.edu.in.

The entrance test for BDS graduates was conducted on January 20 by NBEMS on computer based platform in New Delhi.

A candidate has to score 50% in each paper individually to qualify for appearing in the viva-voce examination, NBEMS said, adding that they also need to secure at least 50% marks in the viva-voce round to be declared qualified in the overall FDST exam.

Roll numbers of qualified candidates have been mentioned in the result notification given below.

"The date and venue for viva-voce examination shall be intimated to the theory qualified candidates individually, NBEMS said.

How to check FDST 2022 result

  1. Go to natboard.edu.in.
  2. On the home page, open the link to view FDST 2022 result.
  3. Download the PDF file.
  4. Check result using your roll number.

FDST result 2022 notification:

