FMGE Result 2026 declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check here
FMGE Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to check the results is given here.
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared FMGE Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 can check the results through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
The result document comprises of marks obtained by the candidates. The individual scorecards will be available to candidates on or after February 6, 2026. Score card shall be available for download only for a period of 6 months from the date of issuance.
The pass certificate will be distributed in-person after identity and credential verification, schedule for which shall be notified separately on NBEMS website.
The score card of FMGE December 2025 issued by NBEMS at its website can not be presented before a State Medical Council for the purpose of seeking registration in lieu of the FMGE Pass certificate that are issued by NBEMS after “in-person” credential & identity verification.
Direct link to check FMGE December Result 2025
FMGE December Result 2025: How to check
Candidates who want to check the results can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
2. Click on FMGE December Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More