FMGE Result 2026 declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared FMGE Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 can check the results through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

The result document comprises of marks obtained by the candidates. The individual scorecards will be available to candidates on or after February 6, 2026. Score card shall be available for download only for a period of 6 months from the date of issuance.

The pass certificate will be distributed in-person after identity and credential verification, schedule for which shall be notified separately on NBEMS website.

The score card of FMGE December 2025 issued by NBEMS at its website can not be presented before a State Medical Council for the purpose of seeking registration in lieu of the FMGE Pass certificate that are issued by NBEMS after “in-person” credential & identity verification.

FMGE December Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who want to check the results can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on FMGE December Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

