Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, FMGE December 2023 results announced, steps to check

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 06, 2024 02:50 PM IST

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023. Candidates can check it on the official websites of the board, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

FMGE December 2023 results announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Individual scorecards of candidates who appeared in the FMGE-December 2023 session will be released on nbe.edu.in on or after February 13, the board said.

“Results of the candidates whose face ID/documents are pending for verification and matters which are subjudice have been kept “WITHHELD”. The schedule for IN-PERSON distribution of FMGE-December 2023 session Pass Certificates shall be notified separately,” the notice reads.

For any query related to the FMGE-December 2023 examination, candidates can contact the NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write on its communication web portal.

The examination was conducted on January 20, 2024, in two shifts – from 9 am to 11.30 am and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination had one paper comprising 300 multiple-choice questions.

The paper was delivered in two parts, with each part comprising 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes.

FMGE, the screening test of the National Medical Commission (NMC), is a licentiate examination which allows foreign medical graduates to practice in India.

Follow Us On