GSEB 10th Result 2024 Live: Gujarat Board SSC results declared at gseb.org, direct link here

GSEB 10th Result 2024 Live: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared GSEB 10th Result 2024 on May 11, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check their marks on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. To check the marks, candidates will need their roll number. ...Read More

Direct link to check GSEB 10th Result 2024

Apart from the official website results GSHSEB class 10th results will be available through WhatsApp. Candidates have to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.

This year, the GSEB 10th examination was conducted from March 11 to March 22, 2024, across the state at various exam centers. More than 7 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year for Class 10th.

