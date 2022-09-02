GU BEDCET 2022 Rank List released, here’s direct link to check

Gauhati University has released GU BEDCET 2022 Rank List. Candidates who have appeared for GU B.Ed. Common Entrance Test can check their results through the official site of Gauhati University on admissions.gauhati.ac.in.

As per the official website, “candidates may apply of photocopy of OMR sheets by paying Rs.500.00 through “SBI Collect other option of Gauhati University which is available in website of GU” on or before 07/09/2022. Applications including RTI will not be accepted after 07/09/2022. Documents to be submitted in hard copy to the office of the Academic Registrar as follows: Admit card of GUBEDCET-2022, Money receipt of application fee of Rs.1500.00 which was paid during online application, Money receipt of Rs.500.00 and Print out of the online application form.

GU BEDCET 2022 Rank List: How to download

Candidates who want to download the rank list through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of GU Admission on admissions.gauhati.ac.in.

Click on GU BEDCET 2022 Rank List available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can download the rank list PDF.

Check the name and roll number and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

