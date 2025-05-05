Gujarat Board HSC Result 2025: GSEB 12th Science, General & Vocational marks declared

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, has declared the results of Gujarat HSC or Class 12 board examinations on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 10:30 AM. Students who appeared in the exam can check and download the results on the official website at gseb.org. GSEB HSC result 2025 Live Updates Gujarat Board HSC Result 2025: GSEB 12th Science, General & Vocational marks are out. (HT image)

The results have been declared for Gujarat 12th Science, General and Vocational examinations.

Students can check their results by entering the seat number of the exam.

In addition, students can also check their results on WhatsApp by sending their seat number on 6357300971.

According to the board, the notification regarding marksheet, certificate and SR to school will be shared later.

The GSEB HSC examination was conducted from February 27 and ended on March 13, 2024.

GSEB HSC Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download their Gujarat Class 12 Results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of UP Board results at gseb.org. On the home page, click on the GSEB HSC or Class 12 results link. On the new page, candidates will have to enter their credentials and click on submit. Check the result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of GSEB.