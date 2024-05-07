 HP Class 10 Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th results declared, direct link here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HP Class 10 Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th results declared, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 07, 2024 01:06 PM IST

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results declared. Check direct link here.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced HP Class 10 Result 2024 on May 7, 2024. The HPBOSE 10th results can be checked on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE 10th results can be checked on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.(PTI File)
The HPBOSE 10th results can be checked on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.(PTI File)

Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results LIVE updates

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Class 10 results were announced by the Board official at the press conference. The pass percentage, toppers names, gender-wise details and other information were shared at the press conference.

Direct link to check HPBOSE Class 10 results is given here.

This year, more than 90,000 students appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state. All the candidates who have appeared for the Himachal Pradesh 10th board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2024: How to check

· Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.in.

· Click on the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Himachal Pradesh board examination for Class 10, 12 was conducted from March 2 to March 21, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The papers were held from 8:45 am to 12 pm, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture and Applied Arts subjects, which were held from 8:45 am to 10 am. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / HP Class 10 Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th results declared, direct link here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On