HP Class 10 Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th results declared, direct link here

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced HP Class 10 Result 2024 on May 7, 2024. The HPBOSE 10th results can be checked on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. The HPBOSE 10th results can be checked on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.(PTI File)

The Class 10 results were announced by the Board official at the press conference. The pass percentage, toppers names, gender-wise details and other information were shared at the press conference.

This year, more than 90,000 students appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state. All the candidates who have appeared for the Himachal Pradesh 10th board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2024: How to check

· Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.in.

· Click on the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Himachal Pradesh board examination for Class 10, 12 was conducted from March 2 to March 21, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The papers were held from 8:45 am to 12 pm, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture and Applied Arts subjects, which were held from 8:45 am to 10 am. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.