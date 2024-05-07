HPBOSE 10th Result 2024: 74.61% pass HP Board class 10th exam, details inside

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education declared the HP Class 10 Result 2024 on May 7, 2024. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. The Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 examination was conducted from March 2 to March 21, 2024, across the state at various exam centers(HT file)

Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results LIVE updates

The results were announced by HPBOSE officials at a press conference, Along with the results, the board officials also shared details on pass percentage, toppers’ names, gender-wise performance, and other information,

This year, the overall pass percentage of 74.61% has been registered. A total of 91130 students appeared for the exams this year, out of which, 67988 students passed and 12613 students failed.

The Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 examination was conducted from March 2 to March 21, 2024, across the state at various exam centers. This year, more than 90,000 students appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state.

The papers were held from 8:45 am to 12 pm, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture and Applied Arts subjects, which were held from 8:45 am to 10 am.

Meanwhile, the steps to check the results are as follows:

· Go to the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.in.

· On the homepage, click on the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 link.

· Enter the credentials to log in and submit.

· Check the results displayed on the screen.

· Download and keep a printed copy for further use.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.