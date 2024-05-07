HPBOSE 10th Result 2024: HP board Class 10 results out, here’s how to check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the Class 10 board exam results on May 7, 2024. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of the board at hpbose.org. Officials from HPBOSE released the results at a press conference held today. Other details such as pass percentage, toppers’ list and gender-wise percentage was also shared at the press conference.(ANI)

Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results LIVE updates

This year, more than 90,000 students appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state. The HP 10th results were announced via press conference. The press conference was conducted by the Board officials, and pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers and other details were shared.

Here’s how to check Himachal Pradesh Class 10 scores:

· Go to the HPBOSE official website at hpbose.org.

· On the homepage, click on the results page.

· Click the Class 10 final examination result link.

· Enter the credentials and log in.

· Check your result displayed on the screen.

· Download and take a printout for future reference.

The HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 board examination was conducted from March 2 to 21, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. The papers were held from 8:45 am to 12 pm.