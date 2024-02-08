HPTET 2023 results released; know how to check result at hpbose.org
Download HP TET 2023 Results from hpbose.org, direct link to check the result given below.
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP TET 2023 results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the HPTET 2023 examination can download the results from the official website at hpbose.org.
HP TET result 2023 direct link
The teacher eligibility test at the state level took place on November 26, 27, and December 3, 9, 2023. The exams were held in two shifts: the first one ran from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the second one ran from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
HP TET- Nov 2023 Result: How to check
To check the TET- Nov 2023 Result, candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at hpbose.org.
On the homepage, click on the TET result tab
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your application number and roll number
Check results and take print for the future reference.