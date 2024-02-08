 HPTET 2023 results released; know how to check result at hpbose.org - Hindustan Times
HPTET 2023 results released; know how to check result at hpbose.org

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 08, 2024 05:07 PM IST

Download HP TET 2023 Results from hpbose.org, direct link to check the result given below.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP TET 2023 results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the HPTET 2023 examination can download the results from the official website at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE declares HP TET 2023 results on official website
HPBOSE declares HP TET 2023 results on official website

HP TET result 2023 direct link

The teacher eligibility test at the state level took place on November 26, 27, and December 3, 9, 2023. The exams were held in two shifts: the first one ran from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the second one ran from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

HP TET- Nov 2023 Result: How to check

To check the TET- Nov 2023 Result, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on the TET result tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your application number and roll number

Check results and take print for the future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
