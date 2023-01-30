Home / Education / Exam Results / HPTET Result 2022: HPBOSE announces HP TET November results on hpbose.org

HPTET Result 2022: HPBOSE announces HP TET November results on hpbose.org

exam results
Published on Jan 30, 2023 11:34 AM IST

HPTET Result 2022: HPBOSE has declared Himachal Pradesh TET November results on hpbose.org.

HPTET Result 2022: HPBOSE announces HP TET November results on hpbose.org (HT FILE PHOTO)
HPTET Result 2022: HPBOSE announces HP TET November results on hpbose.org (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

HPTET Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) November results, 2022. Candidates who took the test can now visit hpbose.org and download their scorecards. The direct link to view HP TET November result 2022 is also given below.

To check HPTET result, candidates will have to use their examination roll number and application number as login credentials.

Earlier this month, on January 4, HPBOSE had published answer key of HPTET and invited objections from candidates till January 9.

HPTET 2022 was conducted on December 10, 11, 12 and 25, 2022.

The objection window have been opened and till remain opened till January 9, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it

HPTET result 2022 direct link

How to check HPTET November result 2022

  1. Go to the official website, hpbose.org.
  2. Click on the HP TET November 2022 window.
  3. The login window will appear. Enter roll number, application number.
  4. Search for your result.
  5. Download the scorecard and save it for future uses.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the board.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result.
exam result.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out