Haryana State Board of Technical Education, HSBTE has declared HSBTE 6th semester Diploma results on August 16, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for 6th semester regular 3 year Diploma courses can check the details through the official site of HSBTE at hsbte.org.in. HSBTE 6th semester Diploma results declared at hsbte.org.in, direct link here

The link to check the results can be made active at each Institute login on the portal of hsbtehry.com . All the regular 6th semester Diploma students who want to take admission in Higher Education, may kindly contact their own Institute for the result.

The Provisional Diploma Result will be issued by Institutes to the eligible students whose earlier result of previous semesters is all clear and rechecking / re-evaluation in any subject has not been applied by student.

HSBTE 6th semester Diploma results: How to check

To check the results, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of hsbtehry.com.

Enter the institute ID and password.

Click on HSBTE 6th semester Diploma results link available on the page.

A new page will open with the result details.

Download the page and distribute it to the students.

The Re-evaluation / rechecking procedure for 6th semester Diploma students will be activated only after declaration of complete HSBTE result. For more related details candidates can check the official site of HSBTE.