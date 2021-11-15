Home / Education / Exam Results / HSSC Art and Craft teacher recruitment final results 2021 out at hssc.gov.in
HSSC Art and Craft teacher recruitment final results 2021 out at hssc.gov.in

  • HSSC has released the final result for the Art and Craft teacher recruitment which was held in January to fill 816 vacancies.
Published on Nov 15, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the final result of the exam held on January 31, 2021 for the selection of art and craft teacher. The result and the list of successful candidates are available on the official website of the Commission, hssc.gov.in.

HSSC art and craft teacher result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website hssc.gov.in
  • Click on the respective result link
  • Download the PDF file
  • Check your roll number

Candidates have been selected on the basis of a written exam which carried a maximum of 200 marks and interview or viva-voce which carried a total of 25 marks.

The cut off mark for general category candidates is 142 marks and for general category waiting list it is 140 marks. The Commission has released the category wise cut off marks. Candidates can check details regarding this from the result file available on the official website.

The exam was held to fill 816 vacancies.

