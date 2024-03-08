Haryana Staff Selection Commission has announced HSSC CET Group D Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Entrance Test for Group D posts can check the results through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. HSSC CET Group D Result 2023 announced, check roll numbers here

As per the official notice, Haryana Staff Selection Commission has finalized the result for the 10997 posts out of total 13657 Group D posts of various departments.

The examination was conducted on October 21 and 22, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

HSSC CET Group D Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Click on HSSC CET Group D Result 2023 link available on the home page under results link.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

“This is for the information of the candidates that result is in the ascending order of roll no. of the candidates and is not in the order of merit”, read the result notice. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.