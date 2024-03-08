 HSSC CET Group D Result 2023 announced, check roll numbers here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / HSSC CET Group D Result 2023 announced, check roll numbers here

HSSC CET Group D Result 2023 announced, check roll numbers here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 08, 2024 02:25 PM IST

HSSC CET Group D Result 2023 has been announced. Check roll numbers here.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has announced HSSC CET Group D Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Entrance Test for Group D posts can check the results through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC CET Group D Result 2023 announced, check roll numbers here
HSSC CET Group D Result 2023 announced, check roll numbers here

As per the official notice, Haryana Staff Selection Commission has finalized the result for the 10997 posts out of total 13657 Group D posts of various departments.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The examination was conducted on October 21 and 22, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check HSSC CET Group D Result 2023 

HSSC CET Group D Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.
  • Click on HSSC CET Group D Result 2023 link available on the home page under results link.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

“This is for the information of the candidates that result is in the ascending order of roll no. of the candidates and is not in the order of merit”, read the result notice. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On