HSSC Group C, D Result 2024 declared at hssc.gov.in, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Oct 17, 2024 05:20 PM IST

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) aims to fill 24,800 vacancies through these recruitment examinations.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the results of Group C and Group D recruitment examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. HSSC Group C, D Result 2024 Live Updates

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in(HT file)
The Haryana SSC website is unresponsive. Candidates are advised to be patient and keep checking the website for results.

Earlier, HSSLC officials informed that the results were delayed due to a petition filed in a Punjab and Haryana court that challenged the state's policy of awarding 5 additional marks to Haryana residents. As per another official, the announcement of the results was halted due to the implementation of the model code of conduct for the assembly elections.

Vacancy details:

Direct link to check Haryana HSSC Group C Result 2024

Direct link to check Haryana HSSC Group D Result 2024

Steps to check:

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results of HSSC Group C and Group D recruitment exams by following the below mentioned steps:

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Click on the HSSC Group C, D Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will appear where candidates will have to enter their login credentials.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

