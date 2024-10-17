Edit Profile
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
    HSSC Group C, D Result 2024 Live: Recruitment results today at hssc.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Oct 17, 2024 9:02 AM IST
    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live Updates: The results of the recruitment test will be declared at hssc.gov.in. Check details below.
    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will announce recruitment test results today at hssc.gov.in
    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will announce recruitment test results today at hssc.gov.in

    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live Updates: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will announce results of the group C and group D recruitment examinations today, October 17. When declared, candidates can check the HSSC group C, D results 2024 on the official website of the commission, hssc.gov.in. The HSSC group C result announcement was scheduled for Monday, which has been delayed....Read More

    Commenting on the matter, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced that both group C and D results will be announced on October 17.

    Speaking at a BJP meeting in Panchkula, Saini said, “I had announced that the results for the recruitment exam of 24,000 youths would be declared first, and after that, I would take oath. Fulfilling that promise, the results will be declared on October 17."

    HSSLC officials said the results were delayed due to a petition filed in a Punjab and Haryana court that challenged the state's policy of awarding 5 additional marks to Haryana residents.

    Another official said the result announcement was stopped due to the implementation of model code of conduct for the assembly elections.

    The HSSC will fill 24,800 vacancies through these recruitment examinations. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on HSSC group C, D results.

    (With inputs from HT Correspondent)

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 17, 2024 9:02 AM IST

    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live: Why the results were delayed

    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live: According to HSSC officials, the results were delayed due to a petition filed in a Punjab and Haryana court.

    The petitioner challenged the state's policy of awarding 5 additional marks to Haryana residents.

    On May 31, 2024, the high court ruled that no state can favour employment to state residents and discriminate against similarly qualified individuals.

    A Supreme Court bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and SBN. Bhatti supported the high court’s decision and deemed the reservation as “unconstitutional”.

    (Inputs from HT Correspondent)

    Oct 17, 2024 8:24 AM IST

    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live: What chief minister said about results

    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said group C and D results will be announced on October 17.

    Speaking at a BJP meeting in Panchkula, Saini said, “I had announced that the results for the recruitment exam of 24,000 youths would be declared first, and after that, I would take oath. Fulfilling that promise, the results will be declared on October 17."

    Oct 17, 2024 8:23 AM IST

    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live: Where to check results

    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live: When declared, candidates can check their results on the commission's website, hssc.gov.in.

    Oct 17, 2024 8:23 AM IST

    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live: Where to check results

    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live: When declared, candidates can check their results on the commission's website, hssc.gov.in.

    Oct 17, 2024 8:23 AM IST

    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live: Where to check results

    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live: When declared, candidates can check their results on the commission's website, hssc.gov.in.

    Oct 17, 2024 8:22 AM IST

    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live: Results today

    HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will announce group C and D recruitment exam results today, October 17.

