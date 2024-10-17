HSSC Group C, D Result 2024 Live: Recruitment results today at hssc.gov.in

HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will announce recruitment test results today at hssc.gov.in

HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live Updates: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will announce results of the group C and group D recruitment examinations today, October 17. When declared, candidates can check the HSSC group C, D results 2024 on the official website of the commission, hssc.gov.in. The HSSC group C result announcement was scheduled for Monday, which has been delayed....Read More

Commenting on the matter, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced that both group C and D results will be announced on October 17.

Speaking at a BJP meeting in Panchkula, Saini said, “I had announced that the results for the recruitment exam of 24,000 youths would be declared first, and after that, I would take oath. Fulfilling that promise, the results will be declared on October 17."

HSSLC officials said the results were delayed due to a petition filed in a Punjab and Haryana court that challenged the state's policy of awarding 5 additional marks to Haryana residents.

Another official said the result announcement was stopped due to the implementation of model code of conduct for the assembly elections.

The HSSC will fill 24,800 vacancies through these recruitment examinations. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on HSSC group C, D results.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)