HSSC LDC results 2020 declared at hssc.gov.in, here's direct link

HSSC LDC results 2020: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the result of a written examination for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk of DHBVNL, Haryana on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the HSSC LDC recruitment examination can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the computer-based recruitment examination on February 25, 2020.

"The Scrutiny of Documents of the above candidates will be held from 23.02.2021 to 26.02.2021. The candidates are advised to report at 09.00 A.M. in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector-3, Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents , one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form," reads the notice.

HSSC LDC results 2020:

How to check HSSV LDC results 2020:

Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Lower Divisonal Clerk of DHBVNL ,Haryana Cat No. 04," appearing under the "Results" section

The HSSV LDC results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your results.