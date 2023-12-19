close_game
HTET 2023 Result declared at bseh.org.in, direct link to check scores here

HTET 2023 Result declared at bseh.org.in, direct link to check scores here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 19, 2023 08:32 AM IST

HTET 2023 Result has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here.

Board of School Education, Haryana has declared HTET 2023 result. Candidates who have appeared for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

HTET 2023 Result declared at bseh.org.in, direct link to check scores here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
HTET 2023 Result declared at bseh.org.in, direct link to check scores here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written examination was conducted on December 2 and December 3, 2023 for Level 1, 2 and 3. HTET 2023 answer key was released on December 4 and the last date to raise objections was till December 6, 2023.

Direct link to check HTET 2023 Result 

HTET 2023 Result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
  • Click on HTET 2023 Result link available on the home page for Level 1, 2 and 3.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.

