The Board of School Education, Haryana, has closed the biometric verification of candidates who appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test on August 26, 2025. The HTET results 2025 will be announced next. HTET Result 2025 to be declared likely by next week: Reports

According to an Indian Express report, the Board Chairman has confirmed that the HTET results will be announced next week.

The Board Chairman, while speaking to IE, said that the verification process has been completed, and a list of candidates with biometric mismatches is being prepared. Results of candidates who fail biometric verification will be kept on hold. The final compilation of results will likely be over in 3-4 days and the results will be announced after that.

Hindustan Times Digital does not have any official confirmation on the same, and neither does the official website have any notice. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam are advised to keep a track of the official website of BSEH for result updates.

The HTET examination was held on July 30 and 31, 2025. Level 3 (PGT) exam was conducted on July 30, 2025 from 3 PM to 5:30 PM, whereas Level 2 (TGT) and Level 3 (PRT) exams was conducted on July 31, 2025. The former was conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, and the latter from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. More than 4 lakh candidates were set to appear in the examination at 673 examination centers across the state.

HTET Result 2025: How to check

Once announced, candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on HTET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.