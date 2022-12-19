Home / Education / Exam Results / HTET results 2022 declared, here is direct link and how to check

HTET results 2022 declared, here is direct link and how to check

exam results
Updated on Dec 19, 2022 08:14 PM IST

BSEH has declared the Haryana TET result 2022 today, December 19.

ByHT Education Desk

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the HTET result 2022 today, December 19. Candidates who took the examination can check the HTET 2022 result on the official website at bseh.org.in.

The Haryana TET 2022 exam was conducted on December 3 and December 4. A total of 15.83% of Level-1 (PRT), 16.46% of Level-2 (TGT), and 09.85% of Level-3 (PGT) candidates this year have passed the HTET exam.

A total of 2,61,389 candidates appeared for the test, including 1,88,083 females, 73,301 males, and 5 transgender people.

HTET 2022 result

Direct link to check HTET 2022 level 1 PRT result

Direct link to  check HTET 2022 level 2 TGT answer key 

Direct link to check HTET 2022 level 3 PGT answer key

HTET result 2022 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

Next, on the right side click on the HTET 2022 result link

Check the result

Download and take the printout for future reference.

The candidates can check and download the O.M.R. sheets from December 21, 2022.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
htet result
